First Warning Forecast: Feeling like fall this week, highs in the 60s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

After a gloomy weekend, brighter and much cooler conditions move in next week.

Clouds remain across the region for the first half of Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. We'll see skies clear throughout the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures drop off Tuesday. Highs will only be in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Bright and mild conditions remain in place for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Another system could bring scattered showers next Sunday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar