First Warning Forecast: Feeling like spring, up & down temp trend continues

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mild with partly clear conditions. Lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in near 80. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.

A cold front arrives on Monday bringing slightly cooler temperatures and the chance of some rain showers in the morning. Temperatures will fall throughout the day. We’ll start near 70 degrees but by the late afternoon and evening we’ll only be in the 40s.

Tuesday will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures gradually rebound by the end of the week.

Another cold front brings the chance of showers late in the week. Some areas in northern Accomack County and the Peninsulas could see some mixed precipitation next Saturday.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar