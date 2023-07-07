First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the 90s, Tracking afternoon storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very typical July weather pattern with heat, humidity, and afternoon storms. Tracking a severe storms threat for Sunday.

Highs will return to the upper 80s today with an afternoon heat index in the mid to upper 90s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

The summer-like trend continues for the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will linger in the upper 80s with an afternoon heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will remain for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s. We will warm back to the 90s with more sunshine by midweek.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



