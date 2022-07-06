First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits, Tracking severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday for the Peninsula, Southside, and eastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values will reach 100 to 105.

A very summer-like pattern for the rest of the week with heat, humidity, and several chances for storms, including a risk for severe storms.

Highs will climb to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms moving in late this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. The biggest storm chance will be after 7 PM.

We will be stuck in a pattern of heat, humidity, and storm chances to end the week. Highs will linger in the upper 80s to low 90s and it will stay muggy. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday. We have a risk for severe storms both days.

An approaching cold front will break us out of that pattern this weekend. Expect scattered showers and storms Saturday but clearing skies on Sunday. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s and the humidity will start to come down.

Today: Sun & Clouds, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/E 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Storms, Severe Threat. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

