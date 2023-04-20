First Warning Forecast: Feeling more like summer, Tracking weekend storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very warm end to the work week. Tracking showers and storms for the weekend. Falling to the 60s to start next week.

Even warmer today with highs in the upper 80s, 15+ degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with a light SW wind.

Warm again tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s, mostly sunny skies, and a slight SW breeze.

Our next rain chance is set to move in with a cold front this weekend. As of now, showers and storms are likely Saturday PM to early Sunday AM. The biggest rain chances are between 5 PM and 2 AM. Highs will drop from near 80 on Saturday to near 70 on Sunday (behind the cold front).

Sunshine will return early next week but highs will fall to the mid 60s, below normal for this time of year.



Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High



