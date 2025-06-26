First Warning Forecast: Felling like the triple digits, "pop up" storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Heat Advisory for all of SE VA and NE NC from 11 am to 7 pm Thursday.

WTKR News 3

Heat index to 100+ all week. Afternoon “pop up” showers/storms.

Highs will return to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index to 105+. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms “popping up”, mainly in the afternoon hours. Strong to severe storms are possible.

WTKR News 3

Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s for Friday with afternoon heat index values near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower/storm possible.

Still hot and humid this weekend. Highs will linger in the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 105. Most of the weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a scattered shower/storm possible.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will go up next week as a cold front moves in. That front should also bring in a cool down for the second half of the week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR