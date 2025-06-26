Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Felling like the triple digits, "pop up" storms

Thursday Morning Weather Webcast
ADI Heat Index Forecast.png
Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Surface Map Forecast.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Heat Advisory for all of SE VA and NE NC from 11 am to 7 pm Thursday.

Heat Advisory.png

Heat index to 100+ all week. Afternoon “pop up” showers/storms.

Highs will return to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index to 105+. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms “popping up”, mainly in the afternoon hours. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Day Planner - AM.png

Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s for Friday with afternoon heat index values near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower/storm possible.

Still hot and humid this weekend. Highs will linger in the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 105. Most of the weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a scattered shower/storm possible.

Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Rain chances will go up next week as a cold front moves in. That front should also bring in a cool down for the second half of the week.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway