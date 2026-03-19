First Warning Forecast: First day of Spring Friday, warming trend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be mostly clear. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible Friday night.

Skies clear by Saturday morning. This weekend will be mainly dry and comfortable with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s both days.

Some showers and storms will be around on Monday. Brighter and cooler conditions return by Tuesday of next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar