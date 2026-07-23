First Warning Forecast: Flooding risk today, Cooler and less humid

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain chances linger to end the week. A break from the heat and humidity.

*** Flood Watch is in effect Thursday for parts of the Southside and NE NC. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible with locally higher amounts.

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A slow-moving cold front will continue sliding through the region today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with localized flooding and gusty winds. Highs will only reach the low 80s today, with lower humidity.

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Leftover showers are possible Friday, mainly in NE NC. Highs will return to near 80, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s this weekend with a break in the humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible Saturday and lower rain chances Sunday.

Today: Showers & Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Showers & Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Bertha is moving generally west along the Gulf Coast. On the forecast track, the center of Bertha will move near or along the Louisiana and upper Texas coast through this afternoon and then move farther inland into Texas this evening and tonight.

Recent satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today, and Bertha is forecast to maintain tropical storm intensity up until it reaches the upper Texas coast later today.Bertha is expected to dissipate inland over Texas by tonight or Friday.

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