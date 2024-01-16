First Warning Forecast: Fog and showers today, Even colder tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Fog, clouds, and showers today. Even cooler for midweek. Another rain/snow chance for Friday. A cold and windy weekend ahead.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers, mainly midday and this afternoon. Some sleet or snow could mix in, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s by midday but start to fall through the afternoon to evening as the wind picks up.

WTKR News 3

Get ready for a cold start Wednesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chill values in the teens. We will see lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs only reaching the upper 30s.

WTKR News 3

Highs will warm back to the upper 40s on Thursday. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the afternoon.

Tracking another chance for rain on Friday with the possibility of some sleet or snow mixing in.

We will see sunshine this weekend, but it will be cold and windy. Highs will drop to the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s. NW winds will gust to 30+ mph, pushing morning wind chill values into the teens and single digits.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-15



