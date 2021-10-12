First Warning Forecast: Fog, drizzle and mist overnight, clearing skies Wednesday

First Warning Forecast:

The pesky fog, mist and drizzle will continue overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Nuisance tidal flooding will occur around high tide overnight.

Expect more sunshine and a warmup to end the work week. Highs will climb to the upper 70s on Wednesday, low 80s on Thursday, and mid 80s on Friday. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances and light winds.

We are tracking a cold front for this weekend. Scattered showers/storms are possible later Saturday, but this does not look like a big rain maker for us. It will bring a dramatic change in temperature. We will fall from the mid 80s on Saturday to the low 70s on Sunday.