First Warning Forecast: Freezing fog tonight, more winter weather next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, lows dip to at or below freezing. Freezing fog will be possible overnight for inland locations, leading to reduced visibility and icy roads for areas closest to I-95.

Sunday afternoon, highs reach the mid 40s underneath partly to mostly sunny skies.

There will be another chance for rain and potentially snow on Monday. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s during the day and 20s at night.

Conditions dry out mostly for the middle of the week. A chance of isolated rain showers returns Friday.

