First Warning Forecast: Frigid air moves in, wind chill in the single digits

This evening, skies clear allowing temperatures to fall into the low 30s.

Southwesterly winds Saturday will lead to milder temperatures. Highs will be in the low 50s in the afternoon.

A few isolated flurries will be possible Sunday morning, but the snow won’t be widespread. Highest totals will be in northern portions of Accomack County, near the Maryland border where upwards of half an in will be possible. Temperatures fall throughout the day on Sunday. Wind chill values will be as low as the single digits Sunday night.

Monday will be one of our coldest days in quite some time. You’ll need lots of layers Monday morning with wind chill values struggling to reach the teens. High temperatures will only be in the mid 30s.

The chill doesn’t last for long. Highs rebound to near 60 by the end of next week.

