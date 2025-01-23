First Warning Forecast: Frigid start, Warming trend to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Finally climbing above freezing today. Warming to the 40s and 50s to end the week.

A frigid start this morning with temperatures in the teens and single digits. Highs will climb into the mid 30s this afternoon, above freezing for the first time in 2+ days. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.

Highs will climb to near 40 on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.

The warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the low 40s on Saturday to near 50 on Sunday. Expect more sunshine on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Our next rain chance is set to move in on Monday with a few scattered showers possible. Highs will warm to the mid 50s by midweek.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N/W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 40. Winds: N 5-10

