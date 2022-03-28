First Warning Forecast: From freezing to 70s, Rain and storms on Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning for mainland Dare County until 9 AM Monday.

*** Frost Advisory for parts of the Outer Banks until 9 AM Monday.

From freezing to the 70s this week. Tracking a chance for showers and storms on Thursday.

Bundle up this morning, most spots are waking up to temperatures in the 30s. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with more sun to the SW and more clouds to the NE. A few flurries are possible near the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore, but no accumulation is expected. Highs will only reach the low 50s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel cooler with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Even colder tomorrow! Temperatures will drop to the 20s by Tuesday morning. With the wind, it will feel more like the low 20s and upper teens. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow wight highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

WTKR News 3

Much warmer for the second half of the week. Highs will jump to the mid 60s on Wednesday and the upper 70s on Thursday. A cold front is set to move through on Thursday, bringing us a chance for showers and storms. As of now, the highest rain chances will be Thursday afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 50. Winds: N/W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

