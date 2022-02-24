First Warning Forecast: From the 40s to the 70s and back again, plus more rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for some wild temperature swings (20+ degrees) to finish up the work week. We will see another round of rain today with a few showers on Friday as well.

Much cooler today! Temperatures will linger in the 40s all day today, that’s 20 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect more showers today with the biggest rain chances in the afternoon to early evening. It will still be breezy today with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We will warm back to the 70s on Friday. Expect a mix of clouds (mostly cloudy to partly cloudy) with a few scattered showers possible. It will be windy Friday with SW winds 10 to 20 mph.

Cold air will return this weekend with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with another rain chance on Sunday. Highs will warm to the mid 50s on Sunday, closer to normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20

