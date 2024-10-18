First Warning Forecast: Frost Advisory this morning, Warming up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, cool, and breezy to end the work week. Warming to the 70s this weekend.

A chilly morning with temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 30s. Some areas of inland frost are possible. Expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s and breezy, mainly north at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Warming to the low 70s this weekend with mostly sunny skies both days. It will still be a bit breezy on Saturday, with light wind on Sunday.

The warming trend will continue for next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be slim over the next several days.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-15

Tropical Update

Watching a poorly defined trough of low pressure near the northern Leeward Islands. Development, if any, of this disturbance should be slow to occur while it moves near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, then near Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas on Saturday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

Watching a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some additional development over the next day or two, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before the system moves inland over Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR