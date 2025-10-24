First Warning Forecast: Frost advisory tonight, rain returns next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Cool, clear and sunny conditions continue through the start of the weekend.

This evening will be gorgeous with mostly clear skies. Lows fall into the 30s and 40s. A frost advisory is in place from 2 am through 9 am Saturday morning for the following areas: Gloucester, James City, Williamsburg, Surry, Sussex, Isle of White, Southampton, Suffolk, Northampton, Hertford, Gates and Bertie.

High temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees Saturday. It will be chilly but beautiful with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures remain cool Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s underneath a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Rain returns with a developing coastal storm next week. Scattered showers will be possible Monday through Thursday. Conditions will dry out just in time for Halloween trick-or-treating Friday.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Tropical Storm Melissa has begun reorganizing and is on track to intensify. The storm is to become a category 1 hurricane by the end of the weekend. It’s forecast to reach major hurricane status and become a category 4 storm by early next week.Latest model guidance brings the storm near the U.S. east coast, but it is expected to remain offshore.

