First Warning Forecast: Getting drier but turning warmer

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, the isolated storm chances dwindle down. Dry conditions take shape overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Bright sunshine returns Sunday morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A few clouds move in during the afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and storms will be possible late Sunday and early Monday, mainly for portions of the Outer Banks.

We turn brighter mid-week but the heat cranks up. Highs soar to near 90 degrees for several days. Isolated storm chances return by next weekend.

