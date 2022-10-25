First Warning Forecast: Gloomy again today, Warmer tomorrow, Sunny on Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM for Franklin, Southampton, Sussex, Hertford, Bertie, Northampton.

WTKR News 3

A gloomy first half of the week. Cooler and windy to end the week. Tracking rain chances for the weekend and Halloween.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly inland. We will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with a spotty shower or drizzle possible. Highs will warm to the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.

Highs will warm to the mid 70s on Wednesday, the warmest day of the week. We will still see a mix of clouds with a spotty shower possible. A cold front will move through Wednesday night. Rain chances will be limited but colder air will follow.

We will see more sunshine on Thursday, but it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will also start to pick up, north at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s for Friday and the weekend. Persistent NE winds will continue with building clouds.

Showers are possible for the weekend and Halloween as we will be stuck between a cold front moving in from the west and an area of low pressure lingering off the East Coast.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Patchy Fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms have increased slightly but remain limited near a well-defined area of low pressure located about 40 miles SSW of Bermuda. If the associated shower and thunderstorm activity can increase further near the center, the system could still become a tropical depression later today. After that time, the system is expected to continue moving north towards cooler waters and into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds, which should limit additional development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

An area of low pressure is expected to form north of Puerto Rico over the southwestern Atlantic in a few days. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual subtropical development of this system while it meanders over the southwestern Atlantic through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

