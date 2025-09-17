First Warning Forecast: Gloomy and cool today, but not as windy or soggy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Still gloomy but not as soggy or windy today. Clearing skies and a warming trend to end the week.

We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and drizzle. It will not be as soggy or as windy as yesterday. High will only reach the upper 60s today.

WTKR News 3

We will start with clouds tomorrow morning, but skies will clear throughout the day. Highs will warm to the upper 70s tomorrow.

Friday looks like the nicest day of the week! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s, just above normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

The weekend looks pretty good. Expect partly cloudy skies with just a slim rain chance. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 70s. It will be breezy with a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Seven forms over the central Atlantic. A WNW to NW motion across the tropical and subtropical central Atlantic is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected, and the system could become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

WTKR News 3

Watching a tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles ESE of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves west across the eastern and central portion of the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR