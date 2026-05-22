First Warning Forecast: Gloomy conditions this Memorial Day weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Gloomy conditions move in ahead of the holiday weekend.

This afternoon will be overcast and much cooler with highs in the 60s. Shower chances will be fairly low all things considered but increase Saturday morning.

This weekend will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Off and on showers and storms linger through Memorial Day. While the entire weekend won’t be a washout, you’ll have to adjust your outdoor plans around the rain.

Rain chances start to decrease by the end of next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar