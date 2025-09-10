First Warning Forecast: Gloomy, cool, and windy again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Gloomy, cool, and windy midweek. Highs in the 70s all week.

Today is looking like a gloomy day with widespread clouds, patchy fog, scattered showers, and drizzle. Highs will only reach the low 70s and it will still be windy with a NNE wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Clouds and showers will linger for Thursday morning, but we should see clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 70s and the wind will begin to back down.

We will see even more sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Highs will remain in the upper 70s this weekend with partly cloudy skies. A spotty shower is possible both days.

Today: Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NNE 10-20

Tonight: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Morning Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

