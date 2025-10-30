First Warning Forecast: Goodbye clouds, hello sun!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We’re trading our umbrellas for sunglasses this Halloween.

Skies clear this evening. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

There will be mostly sunny skies Friday morning. We hang onto the bright conditions all day long. Highs will be in the mid 60s. It will be a cool Halloween with temperatures in the 50s. Thankfully, we’ll be dry. The sun will set just after 6 pm.

This weekend is looking great! Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly dry conditions. Don’t forget to turn the clocks back an hour before bed on Saturday night.

We have a slight chance of spotty showers early next week, but mostly dry conditions will continue.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update

Melissa has decreased in strength to a category 2 hurricane. Its path will continue north, away from the U.S. east coast. Impacts to Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are not expected.

