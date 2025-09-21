Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Goodbye summer, hello fall!

Today marks the last full day of summer. The Autumnal Equinox begins Monday at 2:19 pm.

This evening will be partly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the mid 60s. The beginning of the week starts out mainly dry. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Temperatures and rain chances gradually increase by the middle of the work week. An approaching cold front brings lingering chances of scattered showers and storms through the start of the upcoming weekend. The cold front will help keep newly formed Hurricane Gabrielle out to sea.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Hurricane Gabrielle is now a category 1 storm. Additional strengthening is possible early this week. It is expected to become a category 2 hurricane by Tuesday. The storm is expected to stay well away Hampton Roads as a cold front keeps it out to sea.

A broad tropical wave in the central Atlantic is producing limited showers and thunderstorms WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions gradually become more favorable for development mid to late this week potentially allowing for a tropical depression to form.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...near 0%

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM...50%

Another tropical wave located over 500 miles east of the Winward Islands is currently producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This wave is moving quickly, and environmental conditions are only marginally favorable for development.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...10%

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...20%

