First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous weekend; tracking Hurricane Erin

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Friday afternoon, highs reach the mid 80s. Despite a few spotty showers most of the day will be mild and sunny.

We're in for a treat this weekend. Both days will be mostly dry and sunny. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. The humidity drops off Sunday making for some really comfortable conditions.

The mild weather holds through the middle of next week. By the end of the week, we could see a few showers from the outer bands of Hurricane Erin.

Tracking Hurricane Erin

Erin is currently a low-grade category 1 hurricane with winds at 75 mph. It has become better organized over the last several hours. There is agreement that the storm will continue moving west where some slight strengthening could occur. Beyond that point there still remains uncertainty regarding Erin's strength and its exact path.

Most models agree that an approaching cold front from the Mid Atlantic will push Hurricane Erin away from land and out to sea.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

