First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous weekend underway!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have a beautiful weekend ahead!

This afternoon, highs will be in the low 70s underneath mostly sunny skies. Today will be one of the last days with rough surf and high rip current risks as winds begin to slow down tonight. Calm winds and mostly clear skies will allow lows to dip into the upper 50s.

Saturday will be another really comfortable day. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be just as nice with highs in the upper 70s. There’s a very low chance of a few spotty showers, but rain isn’t a big concern this weekend.

Temperatures, humidity and rain chances rise starting at the beginning of next week. By Tuesday, we’ll be back in the low 80s. Scattered showers return with an approaching cold front around Wednesday and Thursday.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

We’re watching two areas for potential development.

The first area we’re eyeing is a tropical wave that is forecast to move off the coast of Africa today. It is expected to interact with another disturbance in the eastern tropical Atlantic. Some slow development is possible as the system moves WNW.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...near 0%

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM...40%

The second area we’re watching is an area of low pressure that has formed along a frontal boundary near south Florida. Any additional development will be slow to occur as the system moves NW across the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...10%

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...10%

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar