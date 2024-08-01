First Warning Forecast: Heat Advisory, Heat index to 105+

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days with a heat index to 100+. Several chances for scattered showers and storms through the weekend.

Highs will climb to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index of 105 to 110. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds.

More of the same to end the week. Highs in the mid 90s with a heat index to 105+ on Friday. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe.

This “summer-like” stretch will continue for the weekend with heat, humidity, and scattered storms. Highs will dip back into the upper 80s to start next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tropical Update

Tracking a well-defined tropical wave over Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the northern Leeward Islands. Development of this system is unlikely during the next couple of days while it moves WNW over portions of the Greater Antilles. Environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development after the wave passes the Greater Antilles. A tropical depression could form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico or far southwestern Atlantic Ocean, near Florida.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

