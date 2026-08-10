First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity continue with scattered storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The heat and humidity continue to start the work week. Several chances for scattered showers and storms this week.

Hot & humid again today with highs in the low to mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible, mainly this afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Hot & humid again tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see a bigger chance for showers and thunderstorms with a risk for severe storms.

The pattern of heat, humidity, and scattered storms continues through midweek. Changes move in for the end of the week behind a cold front. Highs will drop to the 80s by Friday and the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tracking a small area of low pressure south of the Cabo Verde Island. Environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development by midweek, and a tropical depression could form during the latter half of this week while the system moves west to WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

Watching a tropical wave located about midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Some gradual development is possible through mid-week while it moves quickly westward across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

Watching a trough of low pressure located a few hundred miles northwest of Bermuda. Some development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves quickly eastward, well to the north of Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR