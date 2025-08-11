First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity on the rise this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity this week. Several chances for scattered showers and storms.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will return to the low 80s today.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures and humidity will gradually climb through midweek. Highs will top out near 90 on Thursday with an afternoon heat index near 100. Each day will have a chance for “pop-up” showers/storms, mainly in the afternoon hours.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances and the temperature will come down a bit for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 80s, but still humid.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tracking a well-defined low-pressure area located near the Cabo Verde Islands. The system will likely become a tropical depression within the next day or so while it moves generally west.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

Watching a trough of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic. Some gradual development is possible during the middle part of this week while the system moves generally north over the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR