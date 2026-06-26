First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity to end the week. Tracking storms for the weekend.

More heat and humidity today with highs in the low 90s. It will feel more like the upper 90s with the humidity. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with “pop up” showers/storms this afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

There is a bigger chance for rain and storms on Saturday as a cold front moves in. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with localized flooding and damaging wind gusts. It will still be warm and muggy with an afternoon heat index in the 90s.

WTKR News 3

A few showers/storms could linger for Sunday. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, but it will still be humid.

We should get a slight break in the heat and humidity early next week with highs in the mid 80s. Highs will climb to the 90s for the second half of the week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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