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First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and storms to end the week

Warming to the 90s today with more humidity. A few storms possible today, but a bigger storm chance for Saturday. Highs in the 80s and humid through the weekend.
First Warning Forecast: More heat, humidity, and storms to end the week
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Building heat and humidity to end the week. Tracking storms for the weekend.

More heat and humidity today with highs in the low 90s. It will feel more like the upper 90s with the humidity. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with “pop up” showers/storms this afternoon to evening.

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There is a bigger chance for rain and storms on Saturday as a cold front moves in. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with localized flooding and damaging wind gusts. It will still be warm and muggy with an afternoon heat index in the 90s.

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A few showers/storms could linger for Sunday. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, but it will still be humid.

We should get a slight break in the heat and humidity early next week with highs in the mid 80s. Highs will climb to the 90s for the second half of the week.

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Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Extreme)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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