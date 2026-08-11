First Warning Forecast: Heat & humidity continue, Severe storm risk

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The heat and humidity continue with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Several chances for scattered showers and storms this week.

Hot & humid again today with highs in the low to mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible, mainly this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

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Heat and humidity continue through midweek with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index near 100. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Changes move in for the end of the week behind a cold front. Expect another round of showers and storms on Friday. Then temperatures will drop to the 80s this weekend.

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Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tracking an area of low pressure located about 500 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more conducive for development during the next day or two, and a tropical depression will likely form during the latter half of this week while the system moves WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

Watching a tropical wave about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible through the next day or two while it moves quickly westward across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

Watching a trough of low pressure located several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda. Some development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves eastward across the central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

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