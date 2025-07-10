Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 100, Another round of storms

Thursday Morning Weather Webcast
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
SPC Day 1.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A summer-like stretch with heat, humidity, and afternoon storms. Several rain chances through the end of the week.

Highs will dip to the upper 80s today with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms mainly this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and a risk for localized flooding.

Day Planner - AM.png

Highs will linger near 90 to end the work week. It will still be humid so the afternoon heat index will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Look for a mix of clouds again tomorrow with another round of showers and storms.

Not much change for the weekend. Highs will remain near 90 with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible. Rain chances will be slightly lower for the weekend and will increase again early next week.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Grasses)
UV Index: 5 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway