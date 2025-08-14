First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 100 today, Scattered storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Our stretch of heat, humidity, and scattered storms continues. A nicer weekend ahead.

***Flood Watch is in effect from 2 PM Thursday to 2 AM Friday. Areas of moderate to locally heavy rainfall are likely this afternoon into tonight.

Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs near 90 and a heat index near 100. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Rain could be heavy at times with a risk for localized flooding.

Highs will return to the mid 80s on Friday, but it will still feel like the 90s with the humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible.

Rain chances and the temperature will come down a bit for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and slightly lower humidity.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to become a hurricane by Friday. Erin is centered about 990 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west at 17 mph. This general motion is expected to continue into Thursday, with a WNW motion beginning tonight and continuing into the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Erin is likely to move near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, with more significant intensification possible on Friday and Saturday.

Tracking a broad area of low pressure near the west coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. It is forecast to move WNW across the southwestern Gulf during the next day or two, where environmental conditions are marginally conducive for further development. The system is forecast to move inland over northeastern Mexico by late Friday, ending its chances of formation.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

