First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 105 today, A break for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot & humid to start the week. A slight break for midweek. An unsettled stretch to end the week.

More heat and humidity today. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 105. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a leftover shower possible, mainly this morning.

WTKR News 3

A slight break tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s, it will still feel like the upper 90s with the humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with small rain chances.

Wednesday looks good with more sunshine, highs in the upper 80s and slightly lower humidity.

WTKR News 3

The heat and humidity return for Thursday with highs in the 90s and a heat index to 100+. Expect several chances for showers and storms to end the week as a cold front moves in and stalls out over the region.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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