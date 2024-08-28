First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 105 today, Storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A hot and humid midweek. Several chances for showers and storms to end the week.

Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. The afternoon heat index will reach 100 to 105. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower or storm to pop up.

WTKR News 3

Our rain chances will go up for the end the work week. Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday mainly in the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will dip to near 90 on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday but it will still be muggy.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for Labor Day weekend. It will still be humid, so afternoon heat index values will reach the low to mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms developing each afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Afternoon Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tropical Update

Watching two areas in the Atlantic, both with low chances for development at this time.

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

