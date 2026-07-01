First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 110 to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity through the week. Several days in the 90s ahead.

*** Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for most of SE VA for Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat index values could reach 110.

WTKR News 3

Another step warmer today with highs near 90, just above normal for this time of year. With the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a light south wind.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures continue to climb through the end of the week. Highs will reach the mid 90s on Thursday and the upper 90s on Friday. Afternoon heat indices will reach triple digits on Thursday, closer to 110 on Friday.

The extreme heat and humidity continue for the holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 110. With all of the heat and humidity, a “pop-up” shower or storm is possible. Bigger rain chance move in early next week with a cold front.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

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