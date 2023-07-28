First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 110 today and tomorrow, Weekend storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Excessive Heat Warning in effect from 10 AM Friday to 8 PM Saturday for most of SE VA and NE NC. Afternoon heat index values to 110+.

*** Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM Saturday for inland VA, inland NC, and the Eastern Shore. Afternoon heat index values from 105 to 110.

Even more heat and humidity. Heat index near 110 to end the work week. Tracking a cold front for Sunday.

Another step warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 90s and an afternoon heat index near 110. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances. Like yesterday, expect a warm SW breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

More extreme heat for Saturday. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 110. We will see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

Changes move in on Sunday with a cold front. Highs will drop to the upper 80s on Sunday, but it will still be muggy. Scattered showers and storms will continue with another round of strong to severe storms possible.

Even cooler and less humid air moves in on Monday. Highs will drop to the mid 80s for the first half of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower activity has increased since yesterday in association with a tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system in a few days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves generally WNW over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

