First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+, Severe storm threat Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cranking up the heat and humidity by midweek. Tracking another round of storms Thursday evening.

Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity.

WTKR News 3

More heat and humidity for midweek. Highs will climb to the mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. With the humidity, it will feel like 100+ both afternoons. Rain chances will be lower, but a “pop-up” shower or storm is still possible.

WTKR News 3

A cold front is set to move through Thursday evening, bringing in another round of showers and storms. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

WTKR News 3

We should see more sunshine and low rain chances as we head into the weekend. It will still be hot and humid with highs near 90. The heat and humidity will increase as we head into next week.

Today: Scattered Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR