First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+, Storms Thursday night

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cranking up the heat and humidity by midweek. Tracking another round of storms late Thursday.

More heat and humidity today. Highs will climb to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a SW breeze picking up.

WTKR News 3

Hot and humid again tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index neat 105. Another sunny and breezy day. A cold front is set to move in Thursday evening, bringing in another round of showers and storms. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

WTKR News 3

We should see more sunshine and low rain chances as we head into the weekend. It will still be hot and humid with highs near 90. The heat and humidity will increase as we head into next week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR