First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+ to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling like the triple digits to end the work week. Several chances for scattered showers/storms ahead.

Even warmer with more humidity. Highs will climb to the mid 90s today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity it will feel more like 105 this afternoon. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A scattered shower/storm is possible, mainly later tonight.

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Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Friday with afternoon heat index values near 105. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms in the afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and localized flooding.

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A slight break for the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 80s on Saturday, still above normal for this time of year. Highs will reach the low 90s on Sunday. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be slim on Saturday, but will increase for Sunday.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses, Oak)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure could form over the Bay of Campeche on Friday from a westward-moving tropical wave currently located near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Environmental conditions are forecast to be only marginally conducive for development, and the system should move inland over eastern Mexico by late this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

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