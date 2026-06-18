Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+ today, Severe storm risk tonight

Hot &amp; humid today with a heat index near 105. Severe storm threat tonight. Showers &amp; storms Friday, not as hot but still humid. More sunshine and more comfortable this weekend.
First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+ today, Severe storm risk tonight
ADI Futurecast THU (3).png
Chart - POP Hourly.png
SPC Day 1.png
Severe Impacts.png
Chart - Highs 5 Day - Today.png
Chart - Heat Index 5 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
More heat and humidity. Tracking storms for Thursday and Friday.

Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and an afternoon heat index near 105. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The wind will also pick up today, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Day Planner - AM.png

Scattered showers and storms will move in this evening through tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

ADI Futurecast THU (3).png

Showers and storms continue for Friday as a cold front moves through the region. The biggest storm chances will be morning to midday. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, but it will still be humid.

The weekend looks nice. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days. It will also be less humid this weekend, compared to the end of the work week.

Chart - Heat Index 5 Day.png

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 10-20G30
Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15
Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update
Arthur becomes post-tropical along the Texas coast. On the forecast track, the remnants of Arthur should move farther inland over southeastern Texas and western Louisiana, then cross the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. While additional weakening is expected as the system moves inland, the remnants of Arthur will continue to produce widespread heavy rains across the southeastern United States during the next few days.

Hurricane Stats Satellite.png

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

True Crime 757 Podcast