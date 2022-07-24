First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 105+ today, More hot weather on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 8 PM Sunday for the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, and Eastern Shore. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110.

WTKR News 3

Our stretch of hot and humid weather continues with several days in the 90s and several days with a heat index to 100+.

Highs will reach the mid 90s this afternoon with a heat index of 105 to 110. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon to evening. Southwest winds will pick up through the day.

Highs will return to the mid 90s on Monday with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a late-day shower/storm possible. Some storms could be strong to severe with the highest severe risk for northern Virginia and Maryland.

Look for more clouds on Tuesday with a bigger chance for rain and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible with gutsy winds and localized flooding. Highs will only reach the upper 80s on Tuesday, but it will still be muggy.

More heat and humidity to end the week with highs in the low to mid 90s but feeling more like 100 to 110. Expect partly cloudy skies with an afternoon scattered shower/storm possible each day.

Today: A Few Clouds, Stray Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Stray Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Late-Day Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

