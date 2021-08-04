First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain and flood threat tonight, early Wednesday

First Warning Forecast:

A frontal system will be stalled over the area the entire week with several areas of low pressure riding along it. This will make for an unsettled week. Flash flooding will be possible both tonight and early Wednesday as heavy rain falls over the area.

Temperatures will trend cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s for the week. Grab the umbrella and keep it with you because showers and storms will continue Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be the wettest day with widespread rain during the morning hours especially. If you have an early morning start, be sure to give yourself some extra time.

The front will finally start to washout this weekend. Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs warming back to the upper 80s.