First Warning Forecast: High Fire Danger Friday, still windy and warm

First Warning Forecast:

We will see sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year. It will still be windy today with W/NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 pm because fire danger will be high with the winds and low humidity.

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies. It'll be a windy night with NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30-40 mph. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday, a few degrees below normal. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday with strong winds in the morning and relaxing winds in the afternoon.

We will warm to the low 80s on Sunday. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in through the afternoon.

