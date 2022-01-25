First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 30s Wednesday & possibly more snow on the way

First Warning Forecast:

Stray showers or flurries are possible tonight with lows near 30.

Cold air returns on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. It will feel more like the 20s with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. Winds will relax for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 30s and mostly sunny skies.

We are watching the end of the week for another rain/snow chance. As of now, rain will move in Friday afternoon and as temperatures drop Friday night change over to snow. Snow showers would move out by midday to evening Saturday. It is too early for specific snowfall numbers. The long-range forecast models have been inconsistent and drastically different over the past few days.