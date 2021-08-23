First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 90s, a heat index of 100+ and a few storms

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible inland, and it will be a muggy night.

Get ready for another hot one Tuesday. Highs will climb to the low and mid 90s tomorrow with an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see partly cloudy skies again with another chance for a “pop-up” afternoon shower or storm.

Highs will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the work week. Each day the afternoon heat index will climb to near 100. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a smaller chance for rain.