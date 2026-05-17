First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 90s next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will be even warmer on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine during the day with a few spotty shower chances late Sunday evening.

We remain warm and humid through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the low 90s for several days with mainly dry conditions.

Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday with an approaching cold front. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning as the front stalls out across our region.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar