First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 90s this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s and sunny conditions. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the 50s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low 90s. A few more clouds will be around due to a trough of low pressure but most of the day will be sunny.

Hot and humid conditions stick around through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the 90s through Wednesday. An approaching storm system will bring milder temperatures late next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar