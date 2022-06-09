First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid today, Much nicer tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and muggy again today. Cooler and less humid tomorrow. Tracking more showers and storms for Saturday.

Another muggy start with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will climb to near 90 today with a mix of sun and clouds. A scattered shower or storm is possible today as a cold front moves through. Severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly in NC.

WTKR News 3

Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the cold front. Friday will be one the nicest days this week with highs in the low 80s plus lower humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a few clouds mixing in.

WTKR News 3

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Showers and storms will return for Saturday as another cold front moves through the region. Clouds will build in Saturday morning with rain and storms through the afternoon to evening. Look for clearing skies on Sunday with much lower rain chances. Expect highs near 80 on Saturday and in the mid 80s on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW/NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Less Humid. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses, Oak)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

