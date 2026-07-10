First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid Friday, scattered storms Saturday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. We have a slight chance of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Saturday will be a few degrees less hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered showers and storms arrive during the late afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will be lower on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.There will still be a slight chance of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Next week, temperatures start out a few degrees below average in the mid to upper 80s. By the middle of the week,highs will be back in the mid 90s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar